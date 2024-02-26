Crazy Viral: The Internet Is Losing Its Mind Over Shah Rukh Khan's 'Reverse Aging' Shirtless Pic

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: poojadadlani02)

Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani made our Sunday a whole lot better by posting an ab-tastic picture of the 58-year-old actor. "Reverse aging," Pooja captioned the picture and we cannot not agree more. However, even better than the picture was Shah Rukh Khan's comment on the post, of course. To those wondering, Pooja shared a shirtless picture of SRK from the promotions of his son Aryan Khan's luxury clothing brand. In the picture, the actor showcased his ripped physique and the brand logo, which was painted on his arms. Pooja Dadlani's caption read, "Motivation for fitness and reverse aging. He is not getting older he is becoming a classic!! @iamsrk #DyavolX.”

Responding to Pooja's post, SRK nudged for updates on the new collection from his son's brand. He wrote, "All that is good but can I get some new clothes!!! When is the # DYavolX next drop??!.”

Take a look at SRK's X exchange with his manager Pooja Dadlani:

All that is good but can I get some new clothes!!! When is the # DYavolX next drop??!! https://t.co/Cr1wXxy1WR — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 25, 2024

A few days back, Pooja Dadlani shared a few pictures of the superstar's look from the Women's Premier League's opening night. She captione dthe picture as, "Women's Premier League 2024!! Always making it special for all the girls."

Take a look at her post below:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan enjoyed a blockbuster 2023 with three hits. Beginning with Pathaan, he followed up with Jawan, the year's highest-grossing film. The actor wrapped the year with Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in the sequel to his blockbuster Pathaan, which is likely to go on floors by December end.