Watch: Shreya Ghoshal Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle At Sold Out O2 Concert

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle died on Sunday. She was 92. Tributes came in from all corners for the singing icon. Now, Shreya Ghoshal paid tribute to Bhosle at her sold-out concert in London in the best possible manner, crooning several of the veteran singer's timeless hits.

During her show at the O2 Arena, Shreya Ghoshal sang several of Asha Bhosle's classic songs from Dum Maaro Dum, which catapulted to instant fame in the 1970s, to the soft, romantic Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar.

ALSO READ: India's Legendary Playback Singing Icon, Asha Bhosle, Dies At 92

Several videos from the concert show Ghoshal praising Asha Bhosle's legacy. In a clip, she mentioned that Asha Bhosle had so much more to give to the world, adding that she would always be remembered by music lovers.

Shreya Ghoshal Sings Asha Bhosle's Hit Songs

The singer belted out a powerful rendition of Dum Maaro Dum, one of Asha Bhosle's evergreen hits, which was part of the 1971 Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman-starrer Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Ghoshal also crooned softer classics by Asha Bhosle, including Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, part of Amitabh Bachchan's film, The Great Gambler.

She also brought back memories for several fans with her version of Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar, a romantic duet sung by Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi.

Also on the setlist was the iconic Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja, a track that made a new generation of music lovers fall in love with once again after a remixed version featured in Dhurandhar.

Shreya Ghoshal On Asha Bhosle's Legacy

In a long note on Instagram, Shreya Ghoshal expressed her sorrow on Bhosle's demise, calling her “a spirit that redefined music itself.”

Recalling the “limitless” veteran singer, Ghoshal wrote, “From the most playful melodies to the deepest ghazals to her extraordinary virtuosity in her songs in Marathi, Bangla and innumerable languages, she did it all, like only she could.”

Calling Bhosle's legacy one that would never fade, Shreya Ghoshal added that her voice “will echo through time, through every artist she inspired, through every heart she touched.”

Bhosle's demise leaves a void in the world of music. From soulful ghazals to foot-tapping cabaret numbers, her versatility led fans to coin the sobriquet of 'Queen of Versatility' for her. The younger sister of Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle carved out her own path, earning the distinction of the most recorded artist in music history in the Guinness World Records.