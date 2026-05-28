Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Stand Strong Beside Daughter Violet Affleck After Hospital Visit

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner recently experienced a frightening moment after their eldest daughter, Violet, was taken to the emergency room. The former couple, who continue to co-parent, rushed to the hospital after Violet began struggling to walk properly.

The 20-year-old was seen limping and relying on both parents for support as they helped her move safely. Ben walked beside her with a protective arm around her, while Jennifer remained by her side throughout the visit, as Violet was unable to put normal pressure on her foot.

After receiving medical attention, she later left the hospital using crutches and wearing an orthopaedic boot to keep her foot stable, as per the Daily Mail, while her celebrity parents stayed with her the entire time.

https://x.com/UrfavBoyq/status/2059604593231687741?s=20

Jennifer Garner previously spoke about the ups and downs of co-parenting her three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck during an appearance on Bustle's One Nightstand podcast.

The actress said, “I think I do a bit of both, and I think my kids' dad does too, especially when you are in your kids grow up in two separate households. I become mom and dad. He becomes dad and mom. You kind of can't help it, right? Because you don't have the benefit of both sides, the yin and yang being in the same house and so you have to have a bit of both in the way that you parent.”

“There's a little bit of loss in that, but there's also something gained in that. You also just learn. It's made me let go and not focus so much on the bringing up.”

https://youtu.be/GhOuAaCilgY?si=J2JE07PFzbUi7rIz

Even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner separated in 2018, they have continued to maintain a respectful relationship. The two actors continue to raise their three children, Violet, Fin and Samuel together, while always making their children's happiness and well being their top priority.