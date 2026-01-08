Jennifer Garner On Divorce From Ben Affleck: 'Losing A True Partnership And Friendship Was Hard'

Jennifer Garner has opened up about her emotional journey following her separation from actor Ben Affleck.

Talking to Marie Claire, Garner spoke about the pain of the breakup and how she coped with the changes in her life. She said, "You have to be smart about what you can and can't handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there, was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard,"

What Jennifer Garner Said About Co-Parenting Her Three Children With Ben Affleck

Together, Jennifer and Ben co-parent their three children - Violet (20), Seraphina (17), and Samuel (13). Talking about the same, she said, "I'm able to co-parent at this point in time with peace and equanimity and a partnership that I didn't know I would ever get back to. I think it's important for women to know, when they think, 'Oh, I'll never see that, I'll never have that feeling, I'll never be friends with this person again' [that] time is the opportunity. Time is the opportunity to heal. Time is the opportunity to forgive, to move on and to find a new way to be friends,"

She also spoke about the importance of personal relationships in building emotional strength. "I make a big, concerted effort to see my people as much as I can, because that's what matters.... That's where your resilience is: it's in your relationships and in the people who carry you through."

On how she deals with media gossip, Garner said, "It doesn't serve me to take in gossip about myself or anyone else, much less my kids, so I don't do it."

Ben and Jennifer, who got married in 2005 and separated in 2015, finalised their divorce in 2018.



