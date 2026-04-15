Shreya Ghoshal Reveals The Secret To Her Long Dark Hair Is An Indian <i>Nuskha</i>

Indian playback singer Shreya Ghoshal continues to draw international attention during her ongoing concert tour, recently performing to a sold-out audience at London's O2 Arena.



During the event, the singer also featured in a video shared by British Vogue on April 14, where she spoke about her hair-care routine.

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In the interview, Ghoshal shared insights into how she maintains healthy, shiny hair, giving fans a glimpse into her personal beauty habits. The singer, known for songs such as Agar Tum Mil Jao, Bairi Piya, appeared with waist-length hair styled in a centre-parted, half-tied look. Her hair was finished with soft, well-defined waves, while a few loose strands framed her face.

The appearance drew attention online, with fans praising both her performance at the venue and her polished on-stage look. During the interaction, the interviewer asked Shreya, "How do you get your hair so luscious?" The singer replied instantly, "Indian nuskha (formula). Coconut oil."

Shreya Ghoshal Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle

Shreya Ghoshal also paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle during her sold-out concert in London. The singer honoured Bhosle's contribution to Indian music by performing several of her timeless hits.

At the O2 Arena, Ghoshal sang classic numbers such as Dum Maaro Dum, which rose to prominence in the 1970s, as well as the romantic favourite Abhi Na Jaao Chhod Kar. Several videos from the concert show Ghoshal speaking about Asha Bhosle's lasting legacy. In one clip, she mentioned that the veteran singer had given so much to the world of music and would always be remembered by music lovers.



Also Read: Shreya Ghoshal Remembers The 'Limitless' Asha Bhosle: "She Did It All, Like Only She Could"