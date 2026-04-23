Anupam Kher Sold Mumbai Home To Live On Rent. Alia Bhatt Bought It Later For Rs 9 Crore

Anupam Kher has always been vocal about his humble beginnings. It was this mindset that led him to sell his Mumbai apartment about 10 years ago, which Alia Bhatt later purchased.

What's Happening

Anupam Kher recently appeared on Zindagi with Richa and recalled his early-life struggles when he came to Mumbai with just Rs 37.

Speaking of why he made a conscious decision not to own a house, he said it was well thought out and not due to financial constraints. He reiterated that his aim is not just money, but to be the best actor he can be.

Anupam Kher said, "Kirron and I moved to a different place, and it took us four years to find it. Then she became an MP and shifted to Chandigarh. At one point, I wondered why we were even searching so hard for a house. So we just started living simply."

He added that staying in a rented house appealed to him as it felt grounded, made life simpler, and was thus bereft of complications.

Buying A Home For His Mother In Shimla

Furthermore, Anupam Kher shared how it was his mother's longtime wish to own a house in Shimla. Though she wanted a small space, he went all out and got a much larger place.

He mentioned that she still prefers simple living and mostly visits that house during summers.

Speaking of life lessons, he said, "If you have Rs 10 crore, you start wanting Rs 20 crore, then Rs 25 crore. But failure teaches you. It helps you grow, reinvent yourself, and reminds you that you're alive. Failure, at every step, pushes creativity and innovation. You shouldn't feel self-pity. I do feel it sometimes, but after that, I find joy in living again. People have forgotten how to truly live."

Alia Bhatt Purchasing Anupam Kher's Apartment

As per a DNA report, Alia Bhatt purchased two properties in a sought-after Juhu building in Mumbai in 2015 from Anupam Kher for Rs 5.16 crore and Rs 3.83 crore, respectively-the combined price approximately amounting to Rs 8.99 crore.