Kritika Kamra On Her Casting Couch Experience: "Had A Brush With It But Got Off Unscathed"

Actor Kritika Kamra recently opened up about the challenges she has faced in the entertainment industry, shedding light on issues ranging from the casting couch to the bias against television actors.

The actor reflected on her early experiences and the realities of navigating Bollywood.

"I Was Really Young"

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Kritika addressed one of the industry's most uncomfortable subjects: the casting couch.

Recalling her initial years, she said, "I had heard about things like the casting couch. My parents had read about it in the papers. I also had a brush with it but got off unscathed. It was just luck and chance."

She added, "It wasn't because I was too smart. I really wasn't because when I had started out, I was really young."

On TV Vs Films Debate

She also spoke about the deeply rooted hierarchy within the industry, particularly the perception of television actors in comparison to those in films.

Sharing her perspective, Kritika said, "I've experienced this hierarchy. I was happily doing TV, and, in my head, there was no difference between TV and films."

She added, "I came from a small town, and anybody who was onscreen was an actor for me. I wasn't aware of this unsaid hierarchy, which is like feudalism in a way. I also wasn't aware of how one is perceived because of their onscreen presence and characters."

"I Care About How Female Characters Are Portrayed"

Despite these challenges, Kritika emphasised that her choices as an actor have remained guided by a clear sense of purpose.

She reiterated her commitment to portraying strong and independent female characters, stating, "I'm a feminist. I say it proudly. I care about how female characters are portrayed onscreen."

She further shared, "Even on TV, I stayed away from kitchen dramas or shows where certain regressive themes were glorified. I tried to do the more progressive stuff."

Highlighting her selective approach to roles, she said, "It was something I had decided on very early in life. I'm conscious of it even when I do films and web shows." Reflecting on her film debut, she added, "Even in my first film, 'Mitron', I wasn't a damsel in distress. I was a heroine with agency. But after that, I typically got offered a couple of films where I had two scenes and a song. I said no to those. I don't want to do just about anything to be a part of a big film."

Background

On the professional front, Kritika was last seen in Matka King, directed by Nagraj Manjule, alongside Vijay Varma and Sai Tamhankar.

On the personal front, she married sports commentator Gaurav Kapur in an intimate registered ceremony in Mumbai.