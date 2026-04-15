Kritika Kamra Opens Up About Not Wanting A 'Destination Wedding' With Gaurav Kapur: "Didn't Want To Be On A Calendar"

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur got married in a private registry ceremony at Gaurav's Mumbai home on March 11. The actress, who is busy promoting her upcoming series Matka King, recently opened up about the intention behind keeping it special and intimate.

What's Happening

Kritika Kamra told Hindustan Times, "Honestly, wedding was not the big deal, the marriage was. That was the big part and when we arrived at that, then how we do it was not really a big thing. We were very sure from the beginning that we don't want a 3-4 day destination wedding. We did not want to be on a calendar. We did not want to do rituals morning and evening."

Speaking of the blast she had, the actress added, "I beg to differ. I had a blast because we were not hosting, we were not running. There was no one telling us to rush because the sun is going down, or this entry has to happen. Itne baje the performance has to happen. None of us were performing for anyone. Everything was just happening with the flow. We were truly just carried by our friends and family through the whole thing... We also wanted to be inclusive of the old people in our family; all the children were welcome."

"We had our lives and our respective homes and our ecosystems, so we just sort of merged that. For two days it felt like, 'Oh, I don't go back to my place anymore.' I was already comfortable. It was kind of seamless, the transition, and it's been really good. We were doing life individually. Now I get to do life with my best friend!"

On Making It Instagram-Official

Furthermore, Kritika Kamra spoke of how the wedding proposal came at a time when the answer would have been yes only.

She said, "Very smart of him to really delay it to that point! This is a really adult relationship and both of us are not about grand gestures at all."

About Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur

In December last year, Kritika Kamra made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur Instagram official. She shared playful pictures from their breakfast date and simply wrote, "Breakfast with."

The caption was a light-hearted nod to Gaurav's popular show Breakfast with Champions.

Their wedding ceremony was set against a beautiful theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues. Instead of opting for a grand traditional wedding, the couple decided on a quiet registrar ceremony at home.

For the special occasion, Kritika wore a red Chanderi saree, specially woven for her and gifted by her mother. Gaurav perfectly complemented the theme of the evening in an ivory and gold traditional ensemble designed by Raghavendra Rathore.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. The two got married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video original Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025. She is reportedly set to appear next in an upcoming women-led drama directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.

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