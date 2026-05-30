<i>Chand Mera Dil</i> Box Office Collection Day 8: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Film Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer Chand Mera Dil has entered its second week in theatres.

What's Happening

Directed by Vivek Soni and backed by Karan Johar, the romantic drama has managed a steady run despite facing competition from major releases and receiving mixed critical reception.

On its eighth day at the box office, the film witnessed a decline in collections.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Chand Mera Dil earned an estimated Rs 1.30 crore nett in India on its second Friday.

The figure marks a drop of 40.9 per cent compared to the film's earnings on Thursday.

With the latest numbers, the film's total India nett collection has reached approximately Rs 20.75 crore.

Its India gross collection currently stands at around Rs 24.50 crore.

The film has also contributed modestly in overseas markets.

It earned Rs 3.05 crore internationally, taking its worldwide gross collection to an estimated Rs 27.55 crore.

Background

Released on May 22, Chand Mera Dil opened alongside the Hollywood title Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

In its second week, the film has also been sharing screens with Ayushmann Khurrana's Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, adding to the competition at the box office.

The romantic drama stars Lakshya as Aarav and Ananya Panday as Chandni. Aastha Singh plays Jyotsna, while Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar and Elvis Jose feature in supporting roles.