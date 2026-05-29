Ananya Panday's Dance Mentor Calls 'Outrage' Against Her Bharatanatyam In <i>Chand Mera Dil</i> 'Absolutely Rubbish'

Amid heavy backlash over the Bharatanatyam fusion performance in Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday received appreciation from dancer and choreographer Sandip Soparrkar, who has also mentored her.

Details

Taking to Instagram, Sandip wrote, "The outrage against Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam dance is absolutely rubbish. The same so-called gatekeepers of classical dance who are screaming today were completely silent when reality shows and social media blurred every line between classical, commercial, and fusion dance years ago. Suddenly targeting one young actor for a cinematic performance is hypocrisy at its peak."

He added, "Ananya trained seriously, worked hard, and performed exactly what was envisioned by the director and choreographer for cinema - not for a classical margam on a sabha stage. Films are about storytelling, entertainment, and interpretation, not preserving pedagogy textbooks."

Recalling the time he mentored Ananya, the choreographer wrote, "As someone who has mentored Ananya since her Le Bal des Débutantes Paris days, I can confidently say she has shown sincerity, discipline, and grace. Instead of public shaming, people should learn to appreciate effort. Art evolves. Cinema adapts. Selective outrage and two-faced behaviour need to stop."

"It's time dance gurus and people stop spreading negativity and learn to appreciate efforts... @ananyapanday don't bother about this; shine on, my girl. God bless you," he concluded in the post.

About The Film

The film is written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story by Soni. It features music by Sachin-Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray, and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran.

Chand Mera Dil marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Lakshya recently appeared in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan.



Also Read: Ananya Panday Says 'Life Is Beautiful' Amid Bharatanatyam Backlash For Chand Mera Dil