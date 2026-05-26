Chunky Panday Defends Daughter Ananya's Bharatanatyam Amid Backlash: 'People Completely Misunderstood It'

Chunky Panday, actor and Ananya Panday's father, defended his daughter after she was subjected to brutal trolling when a short clip featuring her fusion Bharatanatyam from the latest film Chand Mera Dil went viral yesterday. Politicians, classical dancers, and internet users heavily attacked Ananya for "insulting" the classical art form.

Reacting to the ongoing chatter, Chunky Panday said people reacted without even understanding the context.

What Chunky Panday Said About The Backlash

"I think people completely misunderstood it. It was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events," Chunky Panday told the Times of India.

"People assumed it was traditional Bharatanatyam and started judging it from that lens. But pure Bharatanatyam requires years and years of rigorous training, almost 20 years of discipline and precision.

"It's extremely technical and structured, almost robotic in its movements and expressions. This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It's a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting," Chunky added.

What the Choreographer of the Film Said

Defending Ananya amid heavy trolling, assistant choreographer Ananya R. Kurup said she deserves appreciation.

She shared glimpses of BTS scenes, a picture with Ananya, and the end credits showing her name. In her caption she praised the actor: "@ananyapanday you are truly one of the sweetest people I know! It was such a lovely experience teaching you Bharatanatyam, and you've absolutely nailed your performance in Chand Mera Dil."

In the comments section, she wrote, "Trying a classical art form outside your comfort zone takes courage and dedication. Bharatanatyam is something dancers train in for years to perfect the grace, expressions, and technique. @ananyapanday put in genuine hard work and effort in a very short span of time, and that deserves appreciation. Instead of pulling someone down for trying something new, let's encourage artists who challenge themselves and give their best."

About Chand Mera Dil

The film is written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story by Soni. It features music by Sachin–Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray, and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran.

Chand Mera Dil marks the first on‑screen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Kill actor Lakshya.

Produced by Dharma Films, the film opened to average reviews.