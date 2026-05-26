'Ananya Panday Deserves Appreciation': <i>Chand Mera Dil</i> Assistant Choreographer Defends Her Amid Bharatanatyam Backlash

Ananya Panday has been receiving severe backlash over her Bharatanatyam fusion performance in Chand Mera Dil. The assistant choreographer of the song has now come out in her defence.

Details

Ananya Kurup, an assistant choreographer working with Tejaswi Shetty, recently shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos with actor Ananya Panday, which later drew attention online. As criticism around the videos grew, Kurup responded in the comments section, backing the actor.

Defending Ananya, Kurup said that attempting a classical dance form outside one's comfort zone requires both courage and commitment. She also described the actor as 'hardworking' and highlighted the effort she had put in despite limited time.

The comment of the choreographer read, "Trying a classical art form outside your comfort zone takes courage and dedication. Bharatanatyam is something dancers train in for years to perfect the grace, expressions, and technique. @ananyapanday put in genuine hard work and effort in a very short span of time, and that deserves appreciation. Instead of pulling someone down for trying something new, let's encourage artists who challenge themselves and give their best."

Ananya Panday reacted to the post with three heart emoticons.

About Chand Mera Dil

The film is written by Vivek Soni and Tushar Paranjape, based on a story by Soni. It features music by Sachin-Jigar, cinematography by Debojeet Ray, and editing by Prashanth Ramachandran.

Chand Mera Dil marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri alongside Kartik Aaryan, while Lakshya recently appeared in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, created by Aryan Khan.



Also Read: 'Audacity To Put It Up Publicly': Classical Dancers On Ananya Panday's Bharatanatyam In Chand Mera Dil