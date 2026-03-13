After Marriage With Gaurav Kapur, Kritika Kamra's Old Clip On Love Goes Viral

Actor Kritika Kamra and cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur got married in an intimate ceremony at Gaurav's Mumbai home on March 11. Amid the ongoing celebrations, an old clip of Kritika Kamra as she explains her take on love has gone viral.

In an old conversation with Hauterrfly, Kritika Kamra spoke about the importance of "liking" over "loving."

She said, "Love is a lot of work. It is work every day. What I have also realised recently is that liking is also very important. We underestimate liking a lot. We really have to like somebody, and their presence, and their company, and their views and values to be in love with them. To be with them beyond love, when love fades."

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur's Wedding

The couple chose to celebrate their special day in a simple and meaningful way. Their wedding took place at their Mumbai home in the presence of close family members and a small circle of friends.

In the photos shared from the ceremony, Kritika and Gaurav can be seen exchanging vows during a registrar wedding held inside their home. The warm and personal moments captured in the pictures show the couple surrounded by their loved ones as they begin a new chapter together.

Some of the images also offer glimpses of the signing ceremony, while others show the newlyweds happily posing together as husband and wife. The pictures reflect the joy and intimacy of the occasion.

The ceremony was set against a beautiful theme inspired by sunset tones and golden-hour hues. Instead of opting for a grand traditional wedding, the couple decided on a quiet registrar ceremony at home.

For the special occasion, Kritika wore a red Chanderi saree, specially woven for her and gifted by her mother. Gaurav perfectly complemented the theme of the evening in an ivory and gold traditional ensemble designed by Raghavendra Rathore.

They also posed for the shutterbugs outside Gaurav Kapur's Bandra residence after their wedding. Last evening, they also hosted a reception party with several guests from the film and television industry in attendance.

Kritika Kamra-Gaurav Kapur Relationship

In December last year, Kritika Kamra made her relationship with Gaurav Kapur Instagram official. She shared goofy pictures from their breakfast date and simply wrote, "Breakfast with."

Kritika's caption was a cheeky nod to Gaurav's popular show Breakfast with Champions.

Gaurav was previously married to actress and model Kirat Bhattal. They married in 2014 and reportedly divorced around 2021.

On the work front, Kritika Kamra was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Saare Jahan Se Accha in 2025. The actress will reportedly next appear in an upcoming women-led drama directed by Anusha Rizvi of Peepli Live fame.

