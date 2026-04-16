Daisy Shah Recalls Uncomfortable Audition Meeting With South Filmmaker: "I Was Touched Badly"

Daisy Shah recently opened up about an uncomfortable casting couch incident. She spoke about being harassed by a filmmaker while meeting him for an audition.

What's Happening

Daisy Shah revealed that this audition had taken place in Mumbai, where several other aspiring actresses had also turned up to audition.

She told Free Press Journal, "I was touched badly by one of the filmmakers in the South. He had come to Mumbai for casting. We were 6-7 girls who went to meet him. He was meeting every one of us individually. But I didn't like it because he touched me and he was holding my hand."

Furthermore, Daisy Shah spoke about how she has always been a little uncomfortable with physical touch, and this incident only made it worse.

She continued, "I've always been apprehensive about people touching me. The reason why I don't get massages done is because I don't like being touched, even by a woman... by a man is a different story altogether. So that just put me off. I told him 'I will get back to you' but I never got back to him."

She concluded by saying that the incident taught her to never meet anyone alone.

On Being Associated With Salman Khan's Backing In The Industry

In the same conversation, Daisy Shah didn't hold back as she addressed the constant chatter about her association with Salman Khan. She explained that it is always believed in the industry that when someone does 'substantial work', then it is because she is being backed by someone.

The actress said, "And there's nothing wrong in it. Because today, if I am helping someone, it's because someone had helped me. It's a chain - you do good, you give out good, and then the chain continues. But people refuse to look at it. I don't feel hurt about it anymore. I'm past it. I have become acclimatised to that particular trait."

On the work front, Daisy Shah will be seen in Palash Muchhal's next directorial venture with Shreyas Talpade.