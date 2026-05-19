Daisy Shah Says Fans Get 'Too Close' At Events: "Can Smell Them Reeking Of Alcohol"

Actor Daisy Shah recently spoke about some frightening fan encounters she has experienced and how being a public figure comes with its own challenges. From hurtful social media comments to uncomfortable events, she was candid about her experiences.

What's Happening

Daisy Shah told Bollywood Bubble, "Sometimes what happens is, aap kisi event pe jaate ho, there's like a crowd of say 3,000-4,000 people. You know, aap realise nahi karte ho, aap chalte-chalte kisi ne aapse picture maangi hogi aur shayad aapne notice bhi nahi kiya hoga. So that person will get offended - 'Oh, she didn't give me a picture.' But that is not the case. Maybe maine realise hi nahi kiya hai ki aapne mujhse picture maangi hai. (Sometimes what happens is, when you go to an event there's a crowd of, say, 3,000-4,000 people. You don't realize that while you were walking someone might have asked you for a picture and you may not even have noticed. So that person gets offended - "Oh, she didn't take a picture with me." But that's not the case. Maybe I simply didn't realize you asked me for a picture.)"

She continued, "And there have been instances where I have gone to certain events and, you know, itni proximity pe there are like two or three people who are... like I can smell that they are reeking of alcohol. And I'm like, I don't want to associate... like I don't even want to engage with this person. But you can't get rude because there are other people also."

Reiterating how this is all "part and parcel of the job", Daisy Shah said it is not possible to please everyone and sometimes you just have to "ignore and walk by."

She ended the conversation by saying that with fame comes the baggage of being constantly scrutinised in public. The chances of misinterpretation increase at crowded events. However, she continues to maintain her boundaries while also conducting interactions courteously.

What's Next

Daisy Shah was last seen in the 2023 film Mystery of the Tattoo and the 2024 series Red Room.

On the work front, Daisy Shah will be seen in Palash Muchhal's next directorial venture with Shreyas Talpade.

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