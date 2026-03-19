Asked If She Was Hesitant To Work With Palaash Muchhal After Called-Off Wedding With Smriti Mandhana, Daisy Shah Says, "Who Am I To Judge?"

Actor Daisy Shah has reacted to the recent reports surrounding music composer-turned-director Palaash Muchhal's personal life, maintaining that she prefers not to judge him based on speculation.

Daisy Shah On Working With Palaash Muchhal

Daisy Shah, who is set to feature in Palaash Muchhal's upcoming directorial, spoke about her interaction with him following reports that his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana had been called off.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Daisy revealed that she was initially approached in an unusual manner. She said she received calls from unknown individuals claiming that Palaash wanted to cast her in his film.

Finding it suspicious, especially since she shares a close bond with his sister Palak, she decided to reach out to him directly.

"So, I happened to drop a message to Palash, asking about the same, and he said, 'yeah ma'am this is true, but because of the situation lately, I am not calling anybody personally because it might go on a different tangent altogether'."

The two later connected for a narration, and Daisy expressed interest in the project.

'I Don't Think Personal Life Should Affect Professional Life'

Addressing whether the ongoing controversy made her hesitant about working with him, Daisy said she prefers to separate personal and professional matters.

She said, "I can switch off from personal life to professional life, and I don't think your personal life should affect your professional life. First of all, I don't know what is the actual story. There are always two sides to a coin. We really don't know what went wrong because it is between two families, we are sitting here and judging from what we heard from the media houses. We don't know what is the actual truth, and that doesn't mean that I am nullifying the woman side of the story. I'm just being neutral. Also, he contacted me on a professional level. So, who am I to even judge a book by its cover?"

Daisy also shared that she hopes things improve between Palaash and Smriti.

"I hope everything gets well on both sides, and they come together because they actually make a lovely pair."

Background

Palaash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana were set to marry on November 23 last year. However, the wedding was called off following a medical emergency involving Smriti's father. Around the same time, Palaash was also hospitalised in Mumbai.

In the months that followed, several rumours surfaced, including allegations about the reasons behind their separation.

Palaash later addressed the situation in a note shared on Instagram. He wrote, "I have decided to move on in my life and step back from my personal relationship."

"Its been very difficult for me to see people react so easily on baseless rumours about something which has been most sacred to me. Its the most difficult phase of my life and I will deal with it gracefully holding on to my beliefs. I truly hope we, as a society, learn to pause before judging someone based on unverified gossip, whose sources are never identified. Our words can wound in ways we may never understand," he added.

Following the developments, Palaash and Smriti reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Also Read: After Wedding With Smriti Mandhana Called Off, Palash Muchhal Announces New Film With Shreyas Talpade