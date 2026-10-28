ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027 When? Check Last Year's Release Date, Key Details

ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2027: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheets for the 2027 examinations soon. However, there is no official confirmation from the board as of now. Last year, the council published the 10th, 12th timetables on November 13. Students planning to appear for the 2027 annual board exams will be able to check the detailed CISCE exam schedule from the official website, cisce.org.

When To Expect ICSE, ISC Exam Schedules?

Based on the council's recent release pattern, students can expect the timetables around November 2026, though no official date has been confirmed by the board till now.

What To Expect In 2027 Timetable

The ICSE 2027 and ISC 2027 date sheets are expected to specify subject-wise examination dates, paper timings, duration, and candidate instructions. The following details will be mentioned on CISCE timetable PDF:

Name of the subjects

Day of the examination

Date of the examination

Time of the examination

Duration

Exam day guidelines

How To Download PDF

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below to download the board exam schedule.

Visit cisce.org

Go to the 'Examination' section

Open the ICSE 2027 or ISC 2027 timetable link

Download the official PDF and verify subject dates, timings, and instructions

READ MORE | CBSE Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: Class 10, 12 Board Exam Timetable Delayed? Check Last Year's Timeline, Latest Updates

Last year, the ICSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 17 to March 30, 2026. Meanwhile, the ISC Class 12 exams were conducted from February 12 to April 6.