ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2026: Check Expected Date, Download Link Here

ICSE ISC Exam Date Sheets 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam date sheets for 2026 in the upcoming weeks of November, 2025. Students can check and download the examination schedule on the official website of the council - cisce.org. The date sheet may include information regarding practical examinations also for both certificates.

ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2026: How To Download ICSE And ISC Exam Date Sheet?

Visit the official website cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the 'Examinations' tab.

Click on the ICSE 2026 Exam Dates or ISC 2026 Exam Dates link.

The ICSE/ISC 2026 date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the date sheet for futue reference.

Main Exams Conducted By CISCE

The Council conducts three main examinations:

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE - Class 10)

Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12)

Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12)

The ISC curriculum evaluates students across a diverse range of subjects, including Environmental Science, English Paper 1 (English Language), and Mass Media & Communication, among others. With English as a key focus area, the ICSE board equips students with a strong foundation that benefits them in global exams like IELTS, TOEFL, and SAT.

The ICSE assessment system is designed to gauge a student's natural abilities, aptitude, and creativity, encouraging independent thought and originality throughout the learning process.