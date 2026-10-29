Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Shares List Of Authorised Social Media Accounts, Warns Against Fake Profiles

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay's son and director, Jason Sanjay, has issued an official statement identifying his authorised social media accounts and clarifying the status of fan clubs.

Details

The statement provides a definitive list of the social media accounts that are owned, managed, or authorised by Vijay's son. It includes the usernames and links to his Instagram, X, and Facebook accounts.

"Any other accounts, pages, or profiles operating under my name, likeness, or variations of my identity on these or any other digital platforms are entirely fake. Consequently, any posts, comments, direct messages, business solicitations, or communications originating from any accounts not explicitly listed above are not mine. I hold no responsibility or liability for their content, actions, or consequences," read a part of the statement.

The declaration also clarified that there is currently no official fan club associated with Jason.

"Please be informed that we have not authorised, launched or recognised any official fan club, association or community. Any groups, pages or accounts claiming to be our 'official fan club' or 'authorised community' are completely unofficial and unapproved," the statement added.

On the work front, Jason Sanjay recently made his directorial debut with Sigma. The film was released in theatres on 2 October. On the day of its release, Jason received a public show of support from his father.

During a roadshow, the actor-politician proudly held up a framed poster of Sigma featuring Jason and showed it to the crowd.

In a video shared online, a party volunteer can be seen handing Vijay a framed photograph of his son. Vijay then lifted it above his head for supporters to see.

While Vijay was in Madhurantakam for the roadshow, other members of the family gathered at Kamala Cinemas in Chennai to attend the first-day-first-show screening of Sigma.

Also Read: "There Was Only One Love": Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay Reveals He Was In A Relationship For 1.5 Years