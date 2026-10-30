Delta Passengers Face Unusual Choice After Dog Pee: Delay Flight Or Leave On Time

Passengers of a Delta flight were given an unusual choice: Delay departure so that cabin can be cleaned after a dog urinated onboard or leave on time and tolerate the smell. The incident took place at New York's La Guardia airport and its video is gaining a lot of traction on social media. The pilot asked passengers for a show of hands to decide which option to go with, the user who posted the video said. The clip was shared on Monday, but it's not clear when the incident took place.

"A pilot just came out and announced that a dog had relieved himself on the plane during the last flight and he could either order a cleaning or depart on time with the cabin smelling like dog urine," television host Jennifer Coffey said while sharing the video on her Instagram handle.

"So he asked for a show of hands how many passengers just wanted to deal with the smell to get home on time," Coffey further said and added, "Democracy!"

Coffey was not on the flight, but the video on her Instagram shows passengers raising their hands to cast their vote.

It's unclear what the outcome of the snap poll was.

The video received a barrage of comments from users.

"Here's an idea, keep pets off the plane!! I love my cats but we don't travel with them!" said one of them.

Some users said this is not a big deal that a flight should be delayed. "I'd raise my hand! Let's go!" commented one user.

"Put some sand/cat litter over it. Wheels up," said another.

The airline has not reacted to the incident so far.