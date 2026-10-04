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ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Check Expected Release Date And Details

CISCE will soon release the ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 with exam dates, timings, and important instructions on its official website.

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ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: Check Expected Release Date And Details
Students can download the official ICSE Date Sheet 2027 PDF from cisce.org.
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The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 soon. Once released, students can check the official timetable on the CISCE website, cisce.org.

The date sheet will include the subject-wise exam dates, timings and other important instructions for the ICSE Class 10 board exams. Students can use the schedule to plan their revision and prepare for each paper accordingly.

ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027: What Will It Include?

The timetable is expected to provide:

  • Date and time of each subject exam
  • Subject and paper details
  • Examination instructions
  • Details about practical or internal assessment, wherever applicable

Important guidelines for students

Last year, CISCE released the ICSE Class 10 timetable for the 2026 exams on November 13, 2025.

How To Download ICSE Date Sheet 2027

Students can follow these steps once the timetable is released:

  • Visit the official CISCE website, cisce.org.
  • Go to the latest notifications or examination section.
  • Click on the link for the ICSE Class X Examination Timetable 2027.
  • The timetable PDF will open on the screen.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Students should rely on the timetable published by CISCE and avoid following dates shared through unverified social media posts or messages. The ICSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2027 PDF link will be updated once CISCE officially releases the timetable.

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