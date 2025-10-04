ICSE ISC Date Sheets 2026: Check Expected Date, Download Process Here

ICSE ISC Exam Date Sheets 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam date sheets for 2026 in the second week of October, as per trends. Students can check and download the examination schedule on the official website of the council - cisce.org.

The date sheet may include information regarding practical examinations also for both certificates.

ICSE ISC Date Sheet 2026: How To Download ICSE And ISC Exam Date Sheet?

Visit the official website of the council - cisce.org.

On the homepage, click on the 'Examinations' tab.

Click on the ICSE 2026 Exam Dates or ISC 2026 Exam Dates link.

The ICSE/ISC 2026 date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the date sheet for futue reference.

The Council conducts three main examinations:

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE - Class 10)

Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12)

Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12)

The ISC curriculum assesses students' knowledge across a variety of subjects, including Environmental Science, English Paper 1 (English Language), Mass Media & Communication, and others. With a strong emphasis on English as a core subject, ICSE provides students an edge in major international exams such as IELTS, TOEFL, and SAT.

Assessment and evaluation in ICSE aims to measure a student's inherent abilities, aptitude, and creativity while promoting original thinking and ideas.