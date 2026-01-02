An Open Letter From Pakistan Soil Praises Op Sindoor, Flags China Concern

Mir Yar Baloch, a leading Baloch leader and a human rights activist, has raised alarm over a deepening Beijing-Islamabad alliance, claiming China could deploy its military troops in Pakistan's Balochistan region within the next few months. In an open letter to Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, he noted that Balochistan has faced decades of repression under Pakistan's control, including what he described as state-sponsored violence and human rights abuses.

Baloch nationalist leaders have declared independence from Pakistan in May 2025. Mir Baloch has now announced that the Republic of Balochistan will celebrate the "2026 Balochistan Global Diplomatic Week" in the first week of 2026, enabling Balochistan to engage directly with countries around the world.

Op Sindoor Praise

In a New Year message addressed to Jaishankar, the Baloch leader commended what he described as the bold and resolute actions taken by the Indian Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in 2025 through Operation Sindoor, which dismantled Pakistan-backed terrorism hubs following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack last year.

Mir Baloch described these measures as a demonstration of India's exemplary courage and a steadfast commitment to regional security and justice.

Open letter to Honorable Foreign Minister of #Bharat Shri @DrSJaishankar ji



From,

Baloch Representative,

Republic of Balochistan

State.

The Honorable Dr. S. Jaishankar,

Minister of External Affairs,

Government of Bharat,

South Block, Raisina Hill,

New Delhi – 110011



New Year Wishes

"On behalf of the six crore patriotic citizens of the Republic of Balochistan, we extend our deepest and most sincere congratulations for the New Year 2026 to the one hundred and forty crore people of Bharat, both Houses of Parliament, the media, civil society, and all esteemed individuals. This auspicious occasion provides an opportunity to reflect upon and celebrate the profound historical, cultural, commercial, economic, diplomatic, defence, and multifaceted ties that have bound Bharat and Balochistan for centuries," he wrote.

"These enduring relations are exemplified by sacred sites such as the Hinglaj Mata Temple (Nani Mandir), which stands as a timeless symbol of our shared heritage and spiritual connections," Mir Baloch added.

Support To India

The human rights activist also reaffirmed unwavering support for India and its government in fostering "friendship, trust, and mutual interests encompassing peace, prosperity, development, trade, defence, security, future energy challenges, and the mitigation of concealed threats."

"The people of Balochistan have endured Pakistan's state occupation, state-sponsored terrorism, and egregious human rights atrocities for the past seventy-nine years. The time has now arrived to eradicate this festering affliction at its roots, ensuring lasting peace and sovereignty for our nation," he wrote.

China Concern

Baloch asserted that the people of Balochistan view the escalating strategic alliance between Pakistan and China as profoundly dangerous, warning that Beijing, in collaboration with Islamabad, has advanced the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to its final phases.

"Should the capabilities of Balochistan's defence and freedom forces not be further bolstered, and if they continue to be overlooked as per longstanding patterns, it is conceivable that China could deploy its military forces in Balochistan within a few months. The presence of Chinese boots on Balochistani soil without the will of the 60 million Baloch people would pose an unimaginable threat and challenge to the futures of both Bharat and Balochistan," the human rights activist noted.

He further claimed that unless Baloch resistance and defence forces are strengthened and taken seriously, the region could soon witness a direct Chinese military presence.

"Should the capabilities of Balochistan's defence and freedom forces not be further bolstered, and if they continue to be overlooked as per longstanding patterns, it is conceivable that China could deploy its military forces in Balochistan within a few months," the letter stated.

Mir Yar Baloch further claimed that any Chinese troop deployment in Balochistan without the consent of the local population would have wider regional consequences.

"The presence of Chinese boots on Balochistani soil without the will of the 60 million Baloch people would pose an unimaginable threat and challenge to the futures of both Bharat and Balochistan," he wrote.

China and Pakistan have repeatedly denied allegations of military expansion under CPEC, maintaining that the project is economic in nature. India, however, has consistently opposed CPEC, stating that it passes through Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir and raises sovereignty and security concerns.