ICSE ISC Date Sheets 2026: CISCE To Release Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Soon

ICSE ISC Exam Time Table 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exam date sheets for 2026 soon. Once released, students will be able to check the schedule on the official website, cisce.org. The datesheet will be available in PDF format for easy download.

Based on previous trends, the timetable is likely to be released in early October 2025. The CBSE has recently released Class 10 and 12 exam dates.

How To Check ICSE And ISC Exam Dates 2026

Visit the official website, cisce.org .

. On the homepage, click on the 'Examinations' tab.

Scroll down and select the link for ICSE 2026 Exam Dates or ISC 2026 Exam Dates.

The ICSE/ISC 2026 datesheet will appear in PDF format.

Download the PDF for exam preparation.

The Council conducts three main examinations:

Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE - Class 10)

Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12)

Certificate of Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12)

ICSE Examination

The ICSE Examination is structured to provide a general education through English as the medium of instruction. It ensures a well-rounded education without subject diversification, requiring candidates to take six subjects, including English (compulsory), and be assessed on Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and Community Service.

The ICSE curriculum assumes a school course of twelve years (Nursery to Class 10) and provides flexibility in subject choices to help students enhance their performance according to their aptitude and skills.

With a detailed and comprehensive syllabus, the ICSE curriculum emphasizes English, giving students an advantage in clearing international exams like IELTS, TOEFL, and SAT. It offers a wide range of alternative subjects and encourages the use of diverse learning materials for a deeper understanding of concepts.



Assessment and evaluation in ICSE aim to measure a student's inherent abilities, aptitude, and creativity while promoting original thinking and ideas.