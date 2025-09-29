A 27-Year-Old Trapeze Artist Dies In Horrific Fall At German Circus

In a tragic accident, a 27-year-old trapeze artist died immediately after falling in front of a horrified audience, including many children, during a circus performance in Bautzen, eastern Germany, the New York Post reported. The tent was filled with screams as parents covered their children's eyes. The incident happened on September 28 when the artist named Marina B was performing a solo trapeze stunt at the Paul Busch Circus.

Marina, a native of Mallorca, Spain, reportedly fell from a height of about five meters. The emergency services rushed to the scene, but the police said that Marina died on the spot.

Local authorities are still probing the incident. Meanwhile, Ralf Huppertz, who is the chief of Germany's circus association, believes that Marina may have suffered a health problem. He told Bild that "it's unusual for a well-trained artist like Marina to not survive a fall from" that height.

"Perhaps she got dizzy on the trapeze."

While speaking to Germany's Bild newspaper, one circus employee said, "We can't believe what's happened."

Meanwhile, police spokesman Stefan Heiduck said that Marina was not using a safety rope. "She decides for herself whether to use a safety rope." Media reports have mentioned that no one else was in the ring at the time.

Marina's last Instagram post showed her in flight, captioned "Up here, I work best". The post was shared just weeks ago. She also wrote in another post, "I believe that art has the power to create unforgettable moments."

A note on the ticket booth announced the circus would be closed due to the tragic accident.