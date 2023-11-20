Video: Horrifying Moment Chilean Trapeze Artist Falls To Ground Mid-Performance

A circus artist fell to the ground from a platform during his performance

In a shocking incident caught on camera, an acrobat fell to the ground from a platform during his performance. The video of the incident was posted on X formerly Twitter on November 7 by the user The Wapplehouse with a caption that reads, "Might be the worst outcome I've ever seen, holy s*&t."

The video which has amassed more than 20,000 views on X shows a person standing atop a high pillar. Before starting the performance, the artist encourages the audience with applause. Three people stand below in the field, surrounded by a large crowd of spectators. As the artist begins the stunts, a jump from the pillar goes awry as the ropes get tangled in their legs. This causes the pillar to break in the middle, leading to a dramatic fall to the ground and prompting screams from the audience.

See the video here:

Might be the best worst outcome I've ever seen holy shit pic.twitter.com/sY8E4wRiqe — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) November 7, 2023

Despite the gravity of the accident, the report suggests that the artist miraculously emerged without sustaining significant injuries. The incident is being described as nothing short of a miracle, given the extent of the fall. However, NDTV could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "could have gone way worse. probably walks away with a couple of cracked ribs and a broken arm."

Another user wrote, "I don't even know what the correct outcome was supposed to be."

"I mean they weren't impaled - you gotta give 'em that," the third user wrote.

Meanwhile, a circus artist fell 29 feet to the ground from a platform during his performance. Jorge Alarcon, a Chilean trapeze artist, sustained serious injuries and spent roughly eight days in the hospital, as per a report in the Daily Express US. The incident, which took place in August this year, occurred when Mr Alarcon tried to land on the platform where three other performers were standing.

