Advertisement

Two Dead, 22 Injured As Thousands Protest Against Pak Government In PoK

Last week 30 civilians were killed as the Pak Air Force dropped bombs on a village in the remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ostensibly to kill terrorists hiding in non-combatant spaces.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Two Dead, 22 Injured As Thousands Protest Against Pak Government In PoK
  • Two people died and 22 were injured during protests against the Pak government in Muzaffarabad in PoK
  • Armed thugs, backed by the Pak Army and the ISI-backed Muslim Conference fired on civilians, sources said
  • Protesters have 38 demands, including abolition of 12 PoK Assembly seats for Kashmiri refugees in Pak
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
New Delhi:

Two people were killed and 22 injured Monday in violent clashes amid protests against the Pakistan government in Muzaffarabad in Pak-occupied Kashmir. Sources told NDTV armed thugs backed by the Pak Army and the ISI-backed Muslim Conference were seen firing on civilians demanding basic rights.

Videos of the violence - shared online by Pak news channels - underlined the chaos on the streets.

In one video men can be seen firing guns into the air while others climb on top of cars surrounded by a sea of flag-waving, slogan-chanting agitators. In another a protester showed a handful of spent bullets.

PoK has been wracked by massive protests - led by the Awami Action Committee over the 'denial of fundamental rights' - in the past 24 hours, including a complete shutdown of markets, shops, and local businesses, as well as a halt on transport services.

The protesters have 38 demands, which include abolition of 12 seats in the PoK Assembly reserved for Kashmiri refugees living in Pakistan. Locals argue this undermines representative governance.

"Our campaign is for fundamental rights denied to our people for over 70 years... either deliver on rights or face the wrath of the people," AAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir said.

Mir also delivered an ominous warning to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration.

He described the strike as 'plan A' - a message that the people's patience has run out and the authorities were now on notice. The AAC has back-up plans and a severe 'plan D', he said.

Islamabad has responded to these protests with a show of strength.

Heavily-armed patrols have held flag marches through PoK towns, Pak news website Dawn said, and thousands of troops have been re-routed from neighbouring Punjab province.

An additional 1,000 troops have been sent from capital Islamabad, sources said.

The Pak government has also restricted internet access in the region.

Clashes in PoK this week follow a tragic incident last week.

Thirty civilians were killed in Pak Air Force strikes - China-made J-17 fighter jets dropped Chinese-made LS-6 laser-guided bombs - on a village in the country's remote Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

READ | Why Pak Dropped Chinese Bombs, Killing 30 In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The deaths sparked outrage among local communities already on edge over an increase in terror attacks in recent years. Increased terrorist activity in Khyber also follows banned groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed moving into the area to establish new bases after India's Operation Sindoor.

With input from agencies

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pak Occupied Kashmir, Muzaffarabad, Pakistan Protests
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com