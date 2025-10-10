Internet Banned In Islamabad, Rawalpindi Ahead Of Anti-Israel Protest In Pakistan

The Shehbaz Sharif government in Pakistan has suspended internet in the capital, Islamabad, and in Rawalpindi ahead of an anti-Israel protest called by Islamist political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). The Islamist outfit is reportedly upset with the Sharif government and Army Chief Asim Munir for "embarrassing surrender" to US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by supporting the Gaza peace deal.

Per Pakistani media reports, security has also been tightened in the twin cities ahead of the Islamist group's “Aqsa Million March” from Faizabad to the American Embassy in Islamabad on Friday.

Authorities are planning to block key intersections and major roads in both cities to maintain the law and order situation, according to a report by Pakistani publication The National.

The report said that in Rawalpindi, the police have started taking containers and trailers into custody as part of preparations to control any unrest. Authorities are stationing these vehicles along roads and will use them to block roads if needed.

In Islamabad, containers have already been placed near the Faizabad Junction in anticipation of the protest. The capital police have also started detaining local TLP leaders and have already arrested 280 people, Dawn reported.

Moreover, Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend mobile and internet services in both cities from midnight on Friday for an indefinite period. Some educational institutions have also announced closure in view of the rally and the state's preparations to counter it.

On the other hand, the TLP has asked Islamabad police to provide security to its rally, which, according to the party, aims at expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine in Gaza.