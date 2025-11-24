At Least 3 Dead As Gunmen Attack Pakistan Paramilitary Force Headquarters In Peshawar

At least three people were killed after gunmen attacked Pakistan's paramilitary force headquarters in Peshawar on Monday. The defence complex, the headquarters of the frontier constabulary paramilitary force, was also hit by two suicide bombers, news agency Reuters reported, citing sources.

Sources said the first suicide bomber first carried out an attack on the main entrance of the constabulary, while the other one entered the compound.

"Law enforcement personnel, including the army and police, have cordoned off the area and are carefully handling the situation, as we suspect there are some terrorists inside the headquarters," a senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment.

Local residents in the area told the news agency that the road leading to the defence facility has been closed for traffic and cordoned off by the army, police and (security) personnel.

Soon after the attack, several videos also started circulating on social media, claiming that blasts were heard at FC Chowk Main Sadar.

Videos also showed security personnel engaging in combat with the terrorists near the facility. NDTV could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Earlier this year, at least ten people were killed and several others were injured in a similar terror attack when a car bomb detonated outside the paramilitary headquarters in Quetta.