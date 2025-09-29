World Heart Day: Heart Failure In Young Indian Adults Demands Urgent Attention, Say Experts

World Heart Day is observed annually on September 29 to raise awareness about cardiovascular health and the prevention of heart diseases. According to the latest report by the World Health Organization (WHO), eight people die due to cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) every minute in the WHO South-East Asia Region. The report mentions that CVDs are a leading cause of death in the region, half of them premature, in people below 70 years of age. Meanwhile, the World Heart Federation said in its report that "up to 80% of premature CVD deaths are preventable" with appropriate measures.

In a country like India, heart failure in young adults saw an alarming spike recently, mainly due to unhealthy lifestyles, including poor diet, physical inactivity, stress and tobacco use.

Heart Failure "No Longer Confined To The Elderly"

Dr Viveka Kumar, Vice Chairman & Chief of Cath Labs (Pan Max), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, New Delhi, told NDTV that heart failure is "no longer a condition confined to the elderly".

"Increasingly, we're seeing patients in their 30s and early 40s presenting with advanced stages of heart failure-often when the damage is already extensive, and symptoms begin to disrupt daily life. This delayed presentation is concerning."

Dr Kumar said that the silent progression of heart dysfunction in younger individuals makes this trend "particularly alarming".

What Is Heart Failure?

Heart failure occurs when the heart becomes too weak or stiff to pump blood effectively, leading to fatigue, breathlessness and reduced quality of life. Dr Vishal Rastogi, Director, Cardiology & Advanced Heart Failure Program, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, told NDTV, "Fortunately, medical innovation is transforming how we manage advanced heart failure."

"Young Hearts Under Attack"

As per a research paper published in the National Library of Medicine, India has seen a significant increase in deaths due to heart disease in the past few years, with a 12.5% rise in cases in 2022 alone, leading to 32,457 deaths. The study titled 'Young Hearts under Attack: The Alarming Increase in Heart Problems among Indian Youth' is based on the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

As per the study, the Indian Heart Association reports that half of all heart attacks in Indian men occur under 50, and a quarter occur under 40. The increase in heart problems among young adults is linked to unhealthy lifestyles, stress, smoking, drinking, and poor diet.

Impact Of LVADs

Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs) are the mechanical pumps implanted in the chest to support the heart's main pumping chamber. It helps in blood circulation throughout the body. "By integrating such cutting-edge technologies with proactive health monitoring and preventive care, we can not only extend life but also restore vitality and independence to those living with heart failure," Dr Rastogi said.

Dr Aditi Singhvi, Consultant, Clinical Lead- Adult Heart Failure and Transplant, Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bangalore, told NDTV that a heart transplant was the only solution for people with advanced heart failure in the past.

But not everyone qualifies for a transplant because of age and other conditions. Even for those who do qualify, finding a suitable donor can take time, and in the meantime, it's important to keep the heart functioning and manage symptoms. For those with end-stage heart failure who may not be eligible for a transplant, LVADs offer a promising alternative.

"Today's LVADs are smaller, safer, and more efficient. They're designed to reduce risks like blood clots and strokes, while improving mobility and comfort. With these advancements, many patients are able to enjoy a better quality of life and continue doing the things they love," Dr Singhvi said.