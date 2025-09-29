World Heart Day 2025: 7 Desi Staples You Should Have In Rotation In Your 40s

Every year World Heart Day is lead on 20th September as a way to remind people that cardiovascular disease (CVD) continues to be the world's single biggest killer but it is also preventable to some extent. This year's theme “Don't Miss A Beat” is a way to nudge people urgently towards everyday choices that helps add up years to their life. When you're in your 40s, you heart is at a tipping point. Your metabolism slows down, the cumulative effect of diet and lifestyle becomes visible in blood pressure, cholesterol and insulin resistance. Fortunately, studies show evidence that accessible dietary staples which many of them in Indian kitchen already can help lower your risk factors for heart disease. Read on as we share desi staples you should add to your diet in your 40s if you want to protect your heart.

These desi staples can protect your heart in your 40s

1. Millets

Millets are whole grains such as ragi, bajra, jowar, etc. They provide you with fibre, magnesium and also have a lower glycemic load than refined rice or polished wheat. Studies from India and global front link millet-based diets to better glycemic control, healthier lipid profiles and lower markers of metabolic syndromes.

2. Pulses and legumes

Regular intake of legumes has been linked to lower LDL cholesterol and better glycemic control. Many studies also report measurable cardiovascular benefits when pulses replace refined carbs or fatty foods. Aim for a cup of cooked dal or beans daily. You can also mix things ups by adding khichdi and chana salad to your diet.

3. Fermented dairy

Fermented foods are known for their numerous health benefits. But fermented dairy particularly pain dahi (curd) can show protective associations with cardiovascular outcomes and diabetes according to some studies. To use fermented dairy for better heart health, always opt for pain curd over flavoured boxed and try to make it at home if possible. If you wish to flavour it, make a quick raita consisting of fresh seasonal veggies.

4. Turmeric

Curcumin is an active compound found in turmeric and shows anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Trials indicate improvements in markers such as arterial compliance and blood-pressure in certain settings, suggesting a supportive role for vascular health. Add turmeric to dals, sabzis and stews with a pinch of black pepper (since it improves bioavailability). It's an adjunct, not a substitute for medicines where indicated.

5. Garlic

Multiple randomised trials and meta-analyses show that garlic (supplemental or culinary) can lower systolic blood pressure, particularly in those with hypertension, an attractive, low-cost measure for middle-aged adults. Use crushed garlic in dals, tadkas and salads but consider discussion with your physician if planning high-dose garlic supplements since they can affect blood thinning.

6. Nuts and seeds

Prospective trials show regular nut consumption is associated with lower incidence of coronary events and mortality. Nuts deliver healthy fats, plant protein and micronutrients that improve lipid profiles. A small handful (15–30 g) of mixed nuts a day is a heart-smart snack, avoid salt or sugar-coated varieties.

7. Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are rich in fibre, potassium, magnesium and vitamin K1; cohort evidence links higher leafy-green intake with lower risks of CVD and stroke while vitamin K1 may reduce vascular calcification.

Pattern matters more than perfection. It's not one spice or one food, it's the daily pattern: whole grains, pulses, vegetables, moderate healthy fats, dairy in moderation, nuts and spices. Besides this, have BP, fasting glucose and a lipid profile checked annually from your 40s onward.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

