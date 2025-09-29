World Heart Day: Subtle Warning Signs Of Sudden Cardiac Ailments During Exercise

Heart diseases have become more common than ever, and there are several contributing factors to this trend. Similarly, an alarming rise in serious cardiac events while exercising, particularly among gym-goers, has also been observed over the past few years. This can be attributed to a combination of lifestyle factors, health conditions, and, in some cases, the intensity of workouts. On World Heart Day 2025, let's learn about the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures for cardiovascular events during exercise straight from our expert.

What causes sudden cardiac ailments during exercise in young population?

"Physical fitness is widely considered an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Many young adults and fitness enthusiasts regularly challenge themselves in gyms, studios, and sports fields to build endurance and strength. Yet, beneath this appearance of health, hidden cardiac conditions can exist silently - sometimes showing up only during intense physical activity. Even those who appear fit and active may be at risk of sudden cardiac events," explains Dr. Sridhara N, Director - Cardiology, Fortis Hospital, Rajajinagar, Bengaluru.

"Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (the most common cause), dilated cardiomyopathy, arrhythmogenic right ventricular dysplasia (ARVD), congenital coronary artery anomalies, long QT syndrome, Brugada syndrome, connective tissue disorders and undiagnosed congenital heart diseases," the expert explained the medical causes of sudden heart disease.

Other than a sedentary lifestyle, obesity, increased levels of stress and underlying health issues like hypertension, diabetes, or dyslipidemia, the intensity of exercise also plays a role. As more people adopt intense workout regimens, there can be an increased risk of cardiac events, especially if individuals push themselves beyond their limits without adequate preparation or supervision.

Signs and symptoms of heart issues while exercising

"Stop exercising if you experience chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, dizziness or giddiness, rapid heart rate, excessive fatigue or unusual tiredness," the expert warns.

Tips for safe exercise

The expert shared the following tips:

Always include warm-ups and cool-downs in your routine.

Start with low-intensity exercises and gradually build intensity and duration.

Exercise within your comfort zone and progress only when ready to move to the next level.

Avoid competition or peer pressure - the true goal is staying healthy and fit.

Hydration is crucial as dehydration or electrolyte imbalance can trigger dangerous rhythm disturbances.

"Before starting any fitness program or joining a gym, consult your doctor for a complete health check-up (including blood pressure, heart rate, blood sugar, and clinical exam). Based on your risk, additional tests like ECG, 2D Echo, TMT, Cardiac MRI, or Coronary CT Angiogram may be advised to guide safe exercise choices," the expert consluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.