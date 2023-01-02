Heart Attack Or Cardiac Arrest While Exercising: What Is The Link?

People with pre-existing heart condition should avoid heavy exercises

In 2022, the world continued to fight the battle against Covid-19. On the other hand, many other serious health conditions became prominent last year and heart conditions are on the top of the list. The year 2022 has witnessed a sharp increase in heart attacks and cardiac arrest incidents. From physical inactivity to unhealthy food habits, there are several factors to blame. Also, heart attacks or cardiac arrests while exercising became common. To understand what exactly contributed to this alarming rise in cardiovascular conditions, especially while exercising, we spoke to Dr Manish Bansal, Director of Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta, Gurugram. Let's understand from the expert.

Exercise and heart conditions: Know the culprit

Dr Bansal explained that many factors including stress, an unhealthy lifestyle and the potential presence of co-morbidities such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes etc. have contributed to increased incidents of heart attacks and cardiac arrests in the past year.

"The issue is that people often engage in excessive burnout activities without realizing that they might be suffering from underlying illnesses, which can cause additional problems," Dr Bansal said.

"People who follow unhealthy lifestyle have a plaque in their culinary arteries, which doesn't cause any significant obstruction however they have a tendency to rupture. Sudden and excessive workouts lead to rupture of the plaque which can lead to heart attack," he added.

People with existing heart disease should be very careful while exercising and should avoid strenuous exercises.

How much exercise is safe?

Regular exercise is highly beneficial to your heart. However, excessive exercise can be harmful. Regular, moderate exercise of 30-45 minutes is good for your heart and overall health.

If any exercise makes you dizzy or nauseous or you experience complete breathlessness, you should stop right there.

Why are heart diseases more common in the young population these days?

"Compared to the older population, younger people are under greater stress. Despite the fact that they exercise, their unhealthy eating habits and their unhealthy choices such as smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are dangerously harmful to the heart," Dr Bansal explained.

(Dr Manish Bansal, Director of Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Heart Institute, Medanta, Gurugram)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.