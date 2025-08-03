Mystery As Brazilian Woman Dies On Bus With 26 iPhones Glued To Her Body

In a mysterious case, a 20-year-old woman in Brazil died on a bus after reportedly carrying dozens of iPhones glued to her body. According to Daily Mail, the woman suffered cardiac arrest on July 29 and had 26 iPhones attached to her skin. Authorities suspect she may have been smuggling the devices.

According to passenger reports, the 20-year-old woman, travelling alone from Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo, fell ill during the bus journey. When the bus stopped at a restaurant in Guarapuava, Paraná, she complained of breathing difficulties, following which emergency services were called. Despite treatment from paramedics, her condition worsened, and she suffered a seizure. After 45 minutes of attempted resuscitation, she was declared dead at the scene.

During treatment, medics discovered 26 iPhones attached to the woman's body, hidden in packages glued to her skin. Authorities also found bottles of liquor in her luggage.

The Paraná Civil Police are awaiting forensic results to determine the cause of her breathing difficulties and cardiac arrest. The seized iPhones have been turned over to Brazil's Federal Revenue Service.

In a statement, Paraná Civil Police said: "The Paraná Civil Police are investigating the case and awaiting the conclusion of forensic reports to clarify the cause of death."

Notably, Brazil has a large black market for smartphones, often smuggled from neighbouring countries like Paraguay. A recent report highlighted a 25% surge in seizures of black market iPhones from January to May this year. Authorities estimate around 10,000 cellphones are smuggled into Brazil daily. In one incident, 196 smartphones were confiscated from a truck's hidden compartment on the Friendship Bridge connecting Paraguay and Brazil.

"(Cellphone smugglers) pass through in small quantities and distribute them to the rest of Brazil," Claudio Marques, a deputy delegate of Brazil's Federal Revenue Service, told H2FOZ.