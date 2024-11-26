ICSE, ISC Exam Datesheet 2025 For Class 10, 12 Released, Check Details

ICSE, ISC Exam Datesheet 2025: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the examination schedule for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) exams for the year 2025.

The ICSE Class 10 exams are scheduled to begin on February 18, 2025, and conclude on March 27, 2025. The ISC Class 12 exams will commence on February 13, 2025, and end on April 5, 2025.

ICSE, ISC Exam Datesheet 2025: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the CISCE board, cisce.org

Step 2: Click on the 'Download ICSE (Class 10) or ISC (Class 12) datesheet 2025' link on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open on the screen

Step 4: Check and download the timetable

Step 5: Take a hard copy for future reference

In 2024, approximately 3.43 lakh students took the CISCE examinations for Classes 10 and 12. In the Class 10 final exam, 1,30,506 boys and 1,13,111 girls appeared, with 1,29,612 boys and 1,12,716 girls passing. In the Class 12 exam, 47,136 girls and 52,765 boys appeared, with 46,626 girls and 51,462 boys passing.

Recently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams for the academic year 2025. The exams for the two classes will begin on February 15, 2025. The CBSE Class 10 exams will commence with English as the first subject, while the Class 12 exams will begin with Entrepreneurship. The detailed date sheet is attached below and is also available on the official CBSE website.

