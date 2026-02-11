ISC Class 12 Exams 2026 Kick Off On Feb 12; Over 1.5 Lakh Candidates To Appear

The Indian School (ISC) Class 12 board exam will start on Thursday, and the first paper is Psychology. According to the board, the exam, which started on Thursday, will continue till April 6. Around 1.5 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class 12 exam. There are 50 subjects in Class 12 and 75 in Class 10.

Students are advised to visit the examination hall with their admit card. Without an admit card, entry will be prohibited in the examination center. Apart from this, students should approach the examination hall 30 minutes before the examination timings.

For the ISC Class 12 Psychology Examination 2026, the assessment will consist of a 70-mark theory paper and 30 marks allotted to project work, making a total of 100 marks.

The revised syllabus for 2026 includes the following areas of study: Intelligence and Aptitude, Personality, Human Development Across the Lifespan, Stress and its Management, Psychological Disorders and Therapeutic Approaches, Social Thinking and Social Behavior, Attitudes, and Psychology in relation to Environmental and Social Issues.

Following the psychology examination, the ISC Class 12 English Paper 1 is scheduled to be conducted on February 13 by CISCE. The ISC theory exam will begin at 2 pm and continue for three hours. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exam.