ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: When Will Class 10, 12 Scorecards Be Out?

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will soon release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results. Students will be able to check their scorecards on results.cisce.org once they are available.

The results are likely to be declared in the second week of May, based on the pattern observed in 2023 when the Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on May 13.

This year, the ICSE Class 10 examinations were held from February 21 to March 28, while the ISC (Class 12) examinations were conducted between February 12 and April 2.

The Class 12 Chemistry exam was rescheduled and conducted between February 26 and March 21.

ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website of CISCE- www.cisce.org.

Navigate to the results page and select the result links.

Choose the course code as ICSE/ISC.

Input your login details such as identification number, date of birth, etc.

Subsequently, the result will appear on the screen.

Proceed to download and print out the result.

ICSE Class 10 and ISC 12 Results 2023:

In 2023, the percentage of students passing the Class 10 exams stood at 98.94%, and for Class 12, it was 96.93%. Girls outperformed boys in both the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. In Class 10, 99.21% of girls cleared the exam compared to boys' 98.71%. In Class 12, girls achieved a pass percentage of 98.01%, while boys recorded 95.96%.