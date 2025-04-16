Advertisement

When To Expect Results For CISCE 2025 Exam

Read Time: 2 mins
The ICSE Class 10 exams started on February 18 and concluded on March 27, 2025.
New Delhi:

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to announce the results for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exam results between May 6 and May 15, 2025. While the board has not made any official confirmation about the result date, the results are likely to be announced between the first and second week of May as per the past trends.

The results are likely to be declared in the second week of May, based on previous years' trends. In 2024, the results were declared on May 6, and in 2023, they were announced on May 14. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official website. The results will be hosted on the website: results.cisce.org.

To access their scorecards, candidates will need details such as their unique ID, index number, and captcha.

This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams started on February 18, 2025, and concluded on March 27, 2025. The ISC Class 12 exams commenced on February 13, 2025, and will conclude on April 5, 2025.

ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: Steps to check

  • Go to the official website of CISCE - www.cisce.org
  • Navigate to the results page and select the relevant result link
  • Choose the course code as ICSE/ISC
  • Enter your login details, such as identification number, date of birth
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download and print the result for future reference
     
