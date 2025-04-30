CISCE ISC, ICSE Results 2025: Class 10, 12 Board Results Out, Check Direct Link

The Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the board exam results for Class 10 (ICSE) and 12 (ISC). More than two lakh students appeared for the February-March exam; they can check their scores at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To download the results, students need to enter their roll number, date of birth and other information on the login page, fill in the Captcha and their scores will be displayed on the screen.

"Candidates and stakeholders can check the results using the CISCE website or the CAREERS portal of the board. The results can also be accessed through Digilocker," CISCE chief executive Joseph Emmanuel had said on Tuesday.

The improvement exams for Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) will be conducted in July, according to Mr Emmanuel.

This year, students from both ICSE and ISC will be allowed to appear for improvement exams in a maximum of two subjects within the same academic year. However, the compartment exams for Class 10 have been discontinued starting from the 2024 board cycle.

The ICSE Class 10 exams ended on March 27, and the ISC Class 12 exams concluded on April 5.