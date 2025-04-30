CISCE ISC ICSE Results 2025: Class 10 and 12 Board Results To Be Out Today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) results for 2025. According to a release by CISCE, the results will be out by 11 am. Students can check their marks at cisce.org and results.cisce.org. Over 2 lakh students across India and abroad appeared for the examinations this year.

How to Check ICSE 2025 Results Online

To access their results, students must follow these steps:

Visit the official CISCE result portal - results.cisce.org

Select 'ICSE' or ISC from the dropdown menu

Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and the CAPTCHA code

Click on 'Submit' to view and download your scorecard

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of the result for future reference.

Alternative Ways to Access Results

In case of high website traffic, students can also check their ICSE scores via DigiLocker. Results will be automatically made available to registered users under the 'CISCE' section.

Recheck And Improvement Exam Details

CISCE has also opened the application window for result rechecks. Students who wish to apply for a re-evaluation of their answer scripts can do so online until May 4, 2025. A nominal fee will be charged per subject.

For those aiming to improve their performance, CISCE will conduct improvement exams in July 2025. The timetable and application details for the same will be released in due course on the official website.

ICSE 2025: What's Next for Students?

Following the declaration of results, students can begin applying for higher secondary courses in their preferred streams - Science, Commerce, or Arts. It's crucial to keep school application deadlines and eligibility criteria in mind while making a decision.

Past Performance

Last year, in the ICSE exams, female students outperformed male students, with a pass rate of 99.65% for girls compared to 99.31% for boys. In the ISC exams, female students attained a pass rate of 98.92%, while male students achieved a pass rate of 97.53%. A total of 2,43,617 students appeared for the CISCE Class 10 examination in 2024, out of which 2,42,328 students passed.