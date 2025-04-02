ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2025: When Will Class 10, 12 Scorecards Be Out?

To access their scorecards, candidates will need details such as their unique ID, index number, and captcha (as displayed on the screen).
The results are likely to be declared in the second week of May, based on previous years' trends. In 2024, the results were declared on May 6, and in 2023, they were announced on May 14.
This year, the ICSE Class 10 exams started on February 18, 2025, and concluded on March 27, 2025. The ISC Class 12 exams commenced on February 13, 2025, and will conclude on April 5, 2025.
ICSE, ISC Board Exam Results 2024: Steps To Check
- Go to the official website of CISCE - www.cisce.org
- Navigate to the results page and select the relevant result link
- Choose the course code as ICSE/ISC
- Enter your login details, such as identification number, date of birth
- Your result will appear on the screen
- Download and print the result for future reference
ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Results 2024
Last year, in the ICSE exams, female students outperformed male students, with a pass rate of 99.65% for girls compared to 99.31% for boys. In the ISC exams, female students attained a pass rate of 98.92%, while male students achieved a pass rate of 97.53%. A total of 2,43,617 students appeared for the CISCE Class 10 examination in 2024, out of which 2,42,328 students passed.