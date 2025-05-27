ICSE, ISC Rechecking Results 2025 Released, Check Steps To Download

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has declared the rechecking results for the 2025 ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams. Students who had applied for re-evaluation can now check their updated scores on the official websites - cisce.org or recheckresults.cisce.org.

Steps to Access the Rechecking Results

To view the revised scores, candidates should:

Visit the official website, cisce.org

Click on the "Recheck Results" tab

Enter their Index Number and Unique ID (as per their admit card)

Submit the details to see the updated marks

Save or print the result for future use

Revaluation Application Fee

The rechecking process required a payment of Rs 1,000 per subject, which was non-refundable.

ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam Results 2025

Class 10 Result 2025

A total of 2,52,557 students from 2,803 schools appeared for the ICSE (Class 10) exams. Among them, 2,308 students did not pass. Girls had a higher pass percentage (99.45%) compared to boys (98.64%). The western region led with the highest success rate at 99.83%, followed by the southern region at 99.73%.

Among students with learning difficulties, 112 of the 1,184 who appeared scored above 90%. Additionally, 13 out of 48 visually impaired candidates also achieved marks above 90%.

Class 12 Result 2025

In ISC (Class 12), 99,551 students from 1,460 schools appeared, and 973 failed to clear the exam. Girls once again outperformed boys with a pass rate of 99.45%, while boys stood at 98.64%. The southern region topped with a 99.76% pass percentage, and the western region followed with 99.72%.

Of the 257 students with learning difficulties, 29 secured marks above 90%. Six of the 17 visually impaired students also scored over 90%.

Subjects Covered in ICSE and ISC Exams

The Class 10 exams included 67 written subjects, with 20 Indian languages, 14 foreign languages, and one classical language. The Class 12 exams featured 47 subjects, including 12 Indian languages, four foreign languages, and two classical languages.