"Filled With Joy": Devendra Fadnavis' Daughter Scores 92.6% In Class 10 Exam

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's daughter Divija secured 92.6 per cent in her Class 10 exams, his wife Amruta Fadnavis said.

In a post on X, she said. "Our minds are filled with joy. Our daughter Divija secured 92.60 per cent in Class X Board exams," she said.

Results for the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) exams for Classes 10 and 12 have been declared, chief executive Joseph Emmanuel said on Wednesday.

Girls outshone boys yet again in both exams. In Class 10 exams, the pass percentage of girls stood at 99.45, while that of boys was marginally lower at 98.64. In Class 12, girls' pass percentage was 99.45 against boys' pass percentage of 98.64.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)