"Alliance For Survival": D Fadnavis, E Shinde Dismiss Thackeray Reunion

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the alliance between the Thackeray brothers today, saying it was "politics of opportunism" that landed them there and it would not make any difference to Mumbai. Echoing him, his deputy Eknath Shinde said, "These people have come together solely for their own selfish interests, but the people of Maharashtra have shown them their place".

Months of speculation ended today as Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray formally announced their alliance at noon, with an eye to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections due on January 15.

Fadnavis mocked the hype around it, saying, "Television news channels were reporting as if it was the Russia-Ukraine alliance''.

The track record of Thackerays, he said, is of corruption and self-interest.The two parties had weakened themselves through appeasement politics, which led to a steady erosion of their vote base.

"Their alliance is for their own political survival and it will not make any significant political difference. It is childish if anyone thinks otherwise. People will not get swayed," Fadnavis said.

"Mumbai will stand firm with our government. People will see Mahayuti government's performance, its vision for the future and for ensuring that Marathi people get homes in the city," he added.

Shinde said the Thackeray brothers have not even discussed the development agenda. "They are only working and talking about the power agenda. The people have shown them their place in the results of the assembly and local body elections," he added.