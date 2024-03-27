CISCE Reschedules Class 12 Psychology Exam For April 4, Details Here

ISC Class 12 Exam 2024: The Psychology paper will be held on April 4 at 2pm.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) issued a notification on Tuesday stating that the ISC Class 12 exam for Psychology paper, scheduled for March 27, 2024, has been postponed due to the loss of the question paper packet at an examination centre. The examination will now be held on April 4 at 2pm.

"The ISC Year 2024 Examination Centre reported the loss of the Question Paper packet for the upcoming ISC Year 2024 Psychology Examination. In light of this, the ISC Year 2024 Psychology Examination, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, 2024, has been postponed. The examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 2pm," the board stated in an official release.

The board further added that the question papers for the ISC Psychology Examination, which was scheduled for March 27, 2024, should be handed over to the convener of the centre at the earliest. A fresh set of question papers will be sent to the convener of each school shortly, said Sangeeta Bhatia, deputy secretary.

Earlier, the board had postponed the ISC Class 12 Chemistry Theory paper 1, set for February 26, citing unforeseen circumstances, rescheduling the paper for March 21.

According to the original schedule, the board exams, which commenced on February 12, were set to be held until April 3.

ISC Class 12 Exam 2024: Important Instructions For Students