CISCE Reschedules Class 12 Psychology Exam For April 4, Details Here

ISC Class 12 Exam 2024: The Psychology paper will be held on April 4 at 2pm.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) issued a notification on Tuesday stating that the ISC Class 12 exam for Psychology paper, scheduled for March 27, 2024, has been postponed due to the loss of the question paper packet at an examination centre. The examination will now be held on April 4 at 2pm.
"The ISC Year 2024 Examination Centre reported the loss of the Question Paper packet for the upcoming ISC Year 2024 Psychology Examination. In light of this, the ISC Year 2024 Psychology Examination, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, 2024, has been postponed. The examination has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 2pm," the board stated in an official release.
The board further added that the question papers for the ISC Psychology Examination, which was scheduled for March 27, 2024, should be handed over to the convener of the centre at the earliest. A fresh set of question papers will be sent to the convener of each school shortly, said Sangeeta Bhatia, deputy secretary.
Earlier, the board had postponed the ISC Class 12 Chemistry Theory paper 1, set for February 26, citing unforeseen circumstances, rescheduling the paper for March 21.
According to the original schedule, the board exams, which commenced on February 12, were set to be held until April 3.
ISC Class 12 Exam 2024: Important Instructions For Students
- Students are advised to be seated in the examination hall five minutes before the scheduled start time (including reading time) for the subject.
- If they get late, they will be required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the supervising examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to students if they are more than half an hour late. They will not be allowed to leave the examination hall before the conclusion of the paper.
- If students receive an examination paper for which they are not entered or if the questions indicate that additional stationery should have been provided, they will have to notify the Supervising Examiner immediately.
- Students are advised to read any general directions given at the beginning of the paper carefully, such as the number of questions to be attempted.
- Students need to write their Unique ID, Index Number, and Subject clearly on the top sheet of the Main Answer Booklet and on the front sheet of each continuation booklet used. They are instructed to use Black/Blue ink only.
- Write on both sides of each sheet of the answer booklet unless instructed otherwise. Leave margins at both the right-hand and left-hand edges. Begin the answer to each part of a question on a separate line, clearly indicating the question number.
- Handwriting and spelling will be taken into account. Use a Black/Blue ball-point pen/gel pen/fountain pen for answers; pencils may be used only for diagrams.
- Students are told to bring necessary instruments and color pencils if required. Use calculators as permitted.
- Additional time for reading questions is provided.
- Students have been advised not to waste time on unnecessary information; marks will not be awarded for it.