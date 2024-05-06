After CBSE, CISCE Scraps Class 10, 12 Merit Lists To Avoid Unhealthy Competition

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the discontinuation of releasing merit lists for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in order to prevent unhealthy competition.

"We have discontinued the practice of releasing merit lists for board exams from this year. The move is aimed at avoiding unhealthy competition among students," CISCE chief executive and secretary Joseph Emmanuel said.



Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) discontinued the practice of releasing merit lists for the board exams.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) declared the results for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC Class 12) for 2024 on Monday.

Advertisement

The pass rates for Class 10 and Class 12 stand at 99.47% and 98.19%, respectively. Girls have outperformed boys in both ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) with pass rates of 99.65% and 98.92%, respectively.

This year, approximately 3.43 lakh students took the CISCE examinations for classes 10 and 12. In the Class 10 final exam, 1,30,506 boys and 1,13,111 girls appeared, with 1,29,612 boys and 1,12,716 girls passing. In the Class 12 exam, 47,136 girls and 52,765 boys appeared, with 46,626 girls and 51,462 boys passing.

The western region of the country achieved the highest pass rate for Class 10 at 99.91%, followed by the Southern region with a pass rate of 99.88%.

Outside India, schools in Indonesia, Singapore, and Dubai (UAE) demonstrated the best performance with a 100% pass rate for Class 10, while schools in Singapore and Dubai (UAE) achieved a 100% pass rate for Class 12.

Advertisement

The ICSE examinations covered 60 written subjects, including 20 Indian languages, 13 foreign languages, and one classical language, held from February 21 to March 28 across 18 days.

The ISC examinations were held for 47 written subjects, comprising 12 Indian languages, four foreign languages, and two classical languages, conducted from February 12 to April 4.