ISC ICSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Scorecards Available For Download At DigiLocker

CISCE ISC ICSE Result 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12). Candidates can access their scorecards through the board's official website, the careers portal, and DigiLocker.

The board has also released the schedule for improvement exams for candidates who fail to pass the test. These exams will take place in July.

To access scorecards, candidates will need details such as unique ID, index number, and captcha (as displayed on the screen).

CISCE ISC ICSE Result 2024 Live Updates: Steps To Access

Visit the council's website, cisce.org, or results.cisce.org.

Click on the ICSE or ISC result link, as required.

Enter the Unique ID, Index Number, and Security Code displayed on the screen.

Sign in and check board exam results.

This year's CISCE board exams were marked by controversies, resulting in the postponement of two papers by the council. Originally scheduled for February 26, the ISC Chemistry paper was rescheduled to March 21. Subsequently, the Class 12 Psychology examination was also delayed after a question paper packet went missing at one exam centre. Initially set for March 27, the exam was conducted on April 4.

Following the declaration of ICSE and ISC results, CISCE will allow students to request re-checking and re-evaluation. For re-checking, students will be required to submit a fee of Rs 1,000 per paper, while for re-evaluation, they will need to pay Rs 1,500 per paper.

The option to apply for these processes will be available on the council's website after the results are announced.

Here Are The LIVE updates On ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Results 2024 :