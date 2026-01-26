CISCE Exams 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card To Be Released Soon, Details Here

ICSE, ISC Exam Admit Card 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) (Class 10) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) (Class 12) examination 2026 admit cards soon. Once released, students can download their admit cards on the official website cisceboard.org.

Around 2.6 lakh candidates will appear for the ICSE Class 10 exams, scheduled to be held from February 17 to March 30, 2026. The ISC Class 12 exams will be conducted between February 12 and April 6, 2026 and 1.5 lakh students will appear.

ICSE, ISC 2026 Exams: How To Download Admit Card?

Visit the official website cisceboard.org.

On the homepage, click on "ICSE Class 10 Admit Card" or "ISC Class 12 Admit Card" to download your Class 10 or Class 12 admit card respectively.

Enter the required login credentials.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

The exam for ICSE will begin on February 17 with English Language-Paper 1, followed by English Literature-Paper 2 on February 19, 2025. The Class 10 paper will conclude on March 30 with Environmental Sciences.

The ISC Class 12 exam will begin with Psychology on February 12, followed by English Paper 1 - English Language on February 13. The Class 12 exam will conclude on April 6 with Geography.

ICSE Examination

The ICSE Examination is structured to provide a general education through English as the medium of instruction. It ensures a well-rounded education without subject diversification, requiring candidates to take six subjects, including English (compulsory), and be assessed on Socially Useful Productive Work (SUPW) and Community Service.