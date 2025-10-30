ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2026: Date Sheet To Be Released Soon, Here's All You Need To Know

ICSE, ISC Exam Dates 2026: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE and ISC Exam Date Sheets 2026 in November 2025. Once released, students can download the time table from the official website, cisce.org.

The ICSE (Class 10) examinations are likely to begin around February 16, 2026, and continue till mid-March, while the ISC (Class 12) exams are expected to commence in late February and conclude in the first week of April 2026. The date sheets will be available in PDF format, detailing subject-wise exam dates and timings.

Each year, approximately 2.5 lakh students appear for the ICSE examinations and around 1 lakh students take the ISC exams across India and abroad.

How To Download CISCE ICSE, ISC Date Sheet 2026

Students can follow the steps below to access their exam schedule once it is released:

Visit the CISCE's official website, cisce.org

Check the latest notifications for "ICSE Date Sheet 2026" or "ISC Exam Dates 2026"

Click on the relevant link to open the timetable PDF

Download and save the file for future reference

ICSE Class 10: Major Subjects

English Language (Paper 1)

Mathematics

Chemistry

Geography (HCG Paper 2)

Biology

Hindi

History & Civics (HCG Paper 1)

Physics (Science Paper 1)

ISC Class 12: Major Subjects

English Language (Paper 2)

Literature in English (Paper 1)

Physics (Theory Paper 1)

Chemistry (Theory Paper 1)

Mathematics

Biology (Theory Paper 1)

Commerce

Accounts

Business Studies

Economics

Computer Science (Theory Paper 1)

Physical Education (Theory Paper 1)

What's Next After The Date Sheet Release

Once the date sheet is out, students should focus on strengthening their preparation. They are advised to make a subject-wise study plan, revise regularly, and practice previous years' question papers to enhance exam readiness.

The detailed ICSE and ISC Exam Time Table 2026 will soon be available on the official website - cisce.org. Students are advised to keep visiting the site for official updates.