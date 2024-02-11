ISC 2024 Class 12 Exams Begin On February 12, Check Guidelines

ISC Board Exams 2024: Students are required to bring their admit cards to appear in the exams.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is scheduled to commence the ISC 2024 (Class 12) examinations on February 12th. The exam will start with English Paper 1, beginning at 2pm and concluding at 5pm.

The Class 12 exams are slated to be held until April 3. Students are required to bring their admit cards to appear in the exams.

The question paper along with the answer booklet will be handed out to students at 1.45pm. The 15-minute brief period will enable students to review the question paper before commencing the exam.

Guidelines For ISC Exams 2024:

Arrive at the examination hall at least an hour before the scheduled exam time and be seated five minutes before the commencement of the exam.

Candidates must sign their names in the designated space provided on the main answer booklet.

Write the unique ID (Unique Identification Number) and index number properly on the top sheet of the answer booklet using black or blue ink only.

Read all of the general instructions provided at the beginning of a paper, including how many questions you should try.

The Council has ceased conducting compartment exams starting from the 2024 examination year. However, candidates will have the opportunity to improve their marks and grades within the same exam year, along with the option to appear for improvement exams.

Candidates can choose to appear in a maximum of two subjects for the improvement exams.

The Class 10 ICSE exams are scheduled to commence on February 21. English Paper will be administered on the first day, with the examination concluding on March 28.